A study of Fairfax County police use-of-force cases found some disparities by race and district station and recommended a host of changes – from better data collection to enhanced de-escalation training – to address the issues.
Between January 2020 and June 2021, Fairfax County officials contracted with the University of Texas at San Antonio to do the study. Researchers presented their findings June 29 to the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee.
“There exists a sense that force is disproportionately applied against members of the African-American and Hispanic communities here in Fairfax County,” said Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee). “I believe that the data that this report lays out is a solid first step in [understanding] underlying reasons for that sentiment and will act as a compass and will guide us forward as we work to address inequities in our public-safety and criminal-justice infrastructure.”
The report examined 1,360 instances between January 2016 and December 2018 in which county police used force against at least one civilian.
Researchers divided these into four levels:
Level 1: Restraint using soft-hand control.
Level 2: Hard-hand control, strikes, pepper spray or pointing a taser.
Level 3: Impact weapons, tasers and canines or pointing a firearm.
Level 4: Firearm use.
“People resist arrest and force is sometimes necessary, despite the best efforts and the best de-escalation techniques that we know of,” said Michael Smith of University of Texas at San Antonio.
The research team examined circumstances surrounding the incidents (crime seriousness, resistance offered, time of day, seasons, weekends and district stations involved) and the sex, race/ethnicity and age of the officers and civilians involved. Other factors included the civilians’ mental-health concerns and use of alcohol and/or drugs, plus the number of officers involved and their ranks and assignments.
The team found that county police were 1.8 times more likely to point weapons at black civilians than whites, but added that the amount of resistance provided affected all outcomes.
County police used more force during felony incidents, weapons crimes and assaults, researchers found. Incidents occurring in winter and spring and those involving black civilians only also were higher predictors of force usage. Incidents involving only female or Hispanic officers, Asian and female civilians, or property crimes had lower probabilities of force usage, they found.
Use of force varied by district station. The rate of force used against blacks in the Mount Vernon police district was “disproportionate” compared with that of whites. Hispanics were overrepresented in such cases in the Sully and Mason police districts, while force used against Asians exceeded benchmarks in Mount Vernon, Reston, Springfield and Fair Oaks.
Rates of force used against minority civilians exceeded that against whites at all eight district stations. Rates were higher against blacks and Asians in Mount Vernon, McLean and West Springfield; against Asians in Fair Oaks and Reston; blacks in Franconia; and Hispanics in Sully and Mason.
One surprise, Smith said: County officers’ use of force against white civilians exceeded all six benchmarks.
Researchers advised the county to:
• Capture all instances of force and resistance sequentially during use-of-force cases. • Improve capture of medical and injury data for civilians and officers. • Record civilian demeanor in such cases. • Document whether control tactics or weapons used were effective, ineffective or of limited effectiveness. • Capture all instances when officers would have been authorized to use lethal force, but did not. • Redefine the use-of-force reporting threshold to document significant physical contact beyond a firm grip, including threatened use of weapons. • Increase the amount of training for de-escalation techniques that lessen the need for, and level of, required force and stress that officers should use the minimum amount of force necessary to overcome resistance. • Implement a use-of-force continuum based on the level of civilian resistance offered, but permit officers quickly to escalate the amount of force used, if circumstances warrant. • Amend police policy to permit use of deadly force on felony suspects fleeing violent crimes only if the suspects pose an imminent risk of death or serious injury to officers or the public. • Consider limiting the use of patrol dogs, allowing them to bite suspects involved only in certain kinds of crimes. • Adopt a foot-pursuit policy aimed at reducing force usage and possible injury to suspects and officers. • Possibly adopt a collaborative-responder model that would have specialists respond along with police during incidents involving people with behavioral-health issues or intellectual/developmental disabilities. • Reduce officer stress and potential implicit-bias influences on decision making by regularly rotating police out of high-crime patrol areas. • Do annual or biannual analyses to evaluate whether use-of-force disparities change over time. • Use body-worn-camera footage to examine racial/ethnic treatment disparities, as well as force escalation or de-escalation, to upgrade training and accountability.
County police already have begun implementing several of the study’s recommendations and will seek to reduce the number of instances in which officers point weapons at people, said new Police Chief Kevin Davis.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
As is typical with most of these reports is that they don't examine the full picture. Of those in the survey, how many resisted arrest at some level? Without that, this is worthless.
