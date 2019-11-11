The Fairfax County government’s Solid Waste Management Program will host a recycling celebration on Friday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center.
The event marks Fairfax Recycles Day, a local event held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful America Recycles Day.
Attendees are invited to nibble on free popcorn, chat with recycling experts, play games and enter to win prizes. Children can climb behind the wheel of a recycling collection truck. A roll-off truck with a purple, glass-only recycling container will be on display.
“Fairfax Recycles Day is our chance to celebrate the county’s commitment to recycling and to educate residents on how to recycle right,” said John Kellas, director of the Solid Waste Management Program. “Working together, we can improve the quality of our program and ensure recycling remains a viable option for responsible waste disposal.”
