News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER REPORTED SEXUAL ASSAULT IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a reported sexual assault of a woman in Tysons on March 3.
County police dispatched officers to the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard on March 4 for a report of a sexual assault on the previous day.
The victim had been sitting on a bench around 4 p.m. that day when unknown man approached her, engaged her in conversation and then allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
The woman screamed and was able to leave. As she walked away, the man continued to follow her, police said. A bystander saw the man following her and escorted her inside a business.
As detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau were working on the case, the man was seen in the area again on Mar. 12. Officers responded and took into custody Mohamed Souidi, of no fixed address.
Authorities have charged Souidi with object sexual penetration and abduction and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives continue to investigate this case and are asking for the public’s help. Considering the time and location of the assault, detectives believe there may have been people in the area who unknowingly witnessed this crime, police said. REFRIGERATOR FIRE IN GARAGE DAMAGES OAKTON HOME, VEHICLE: A malfunctioning refrigerator in a garage sparked a March 18 fire in Oakton that destroyed a luxury vehicle, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said.
The department dispatched units at 5:46 a.m. to the single-family house in the 9900 block of Vale Road. Arriving units found smoke showing from the two-story home’s garage and extinguished the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured during the blaze, officials said.
Three occupants were asleep in the home when the smoke alarm sounded and alerted them to the fire. The occupants saw smoke coming from the attached garage, evacuated the home and called 911.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The cause of the fire was a malfunction within a refrigerator.
The fire displaced three occupants, who declined Red Cross assistance. The blaze caused about $137,500 worth of damage, which included a Lexus vehicle stored in the garage, officials said. DISTRICT MAN CHARGED AFTER ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN TYSONS: A male suspect approached a victim in the 1600 block of International Drive in Tysons on March 23 at 11:30 a.m., displayed a knife and demanded property before walking away, Fairfax County police said.
Responding officers arrested the suspect, Jason Stokes, 38, of Washington, D.C., and authorities have charged him with robbery. WOMAN DRIVES OFF, PARKS IN ROADWAY AFTER RESTAURANT INCIDENT: An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on March 25 at 1:45 p.m. that a woman had parked her vehicle in the drive-through line, walked into the restaurant and begun acting disorderly.
When the employee asked her to leave, the woman allegedly crawled out the drive-through window, kicked the manager and threw food at a customer, police said.
The woman then got back into her vehicle, drove onto Maple Avenue, parked her car on the roadway and began trying to climb into a delivery truck that was stopped in traffic, police said. The woman got back into her vehicle and fled the area before officers arrived, authorities said. COUNTY POLICE TO DESTROY CANNONBALL FOUND BY MAN YEARS AGO: A man living in the 600 block of Hine Street, S.E., told Vienna police on March 23 at 2:59 p.m. that he had a cannonball he wanted to dispose of.
The resident told police he had found the cannonball while gardening in his yard several years ago.
Vienna police officers responded along with members of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, who took custody of the cannonball for destruction. VIENNA MAN REPORTS INFANT DAUGHTER’S DOCUMENTS ARE MISSING: A man living in the 1000 block of Fairway Drive, N.E., told Vienna police that between Dec. 28 last year and March 25, his infant daughter’s birth certificate and Social Security card had gone missing from the home. ALREADY FACING CHARGES, MAN BANNED FROM CREDIT UNION’S PROPERTY: A 58-year-old man has been banned from Navy Federal Credit Union’s property at 820 Follin Lane, S.E., in Vienna after he reportedly trespassed there March 16 while trying to evade Vienna police following a series of commercial break-ins the previous night, police said.
Vienna police arrested the suspect, Linwood Massie Jr., of no fixed address, on the credit union’s property after he reportedly fled from a residence on Valley Drive, S.E.
Authorities have charged Massie with two counts of unlawful entry and two counts of burglary with intent to commit larceny. Massie will be charged with trespassing if he returns to the credit union’s property, police said. VANDALS SPRAY-PAINT WALLS OF VIENNA HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A contractor told Vienna police that on March 20 between 9:38 and 10:05 p.m. someone entered a home under construction in the 300 block of Tapawingo Road, S.E., and vandalized its walls with spray paint. THIEF MAKES OFF WITH GROOMING SUPPLIES FROM VIENNA DRUGSTORE: An employee at CVS, 337 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that on March 22 at 12:38 p.m. someone had entered the store and stole razors and curling irons.
