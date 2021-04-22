[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week.:
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT FOLLOWING INCIDENT AT PIZZA RESTAURANT: A man who was attempting to enter Pizza Boli’s, 262 Cedar Lane, S.E., Suite A1, on April 9 at 6:45 p.m. allegedly pushed an employee, Vienna police said.
The man reportedly was agitated because his friend and the employee had been involved in a car accident.
Police located the 19-year-old Vienna man and issued a summons charging him with assault. Police also advised the employee of the procedure to obtain protective orders against the two men. MAN CHARGED WITH DWI AFTER DRIVING ON FLAT TIRES IN VIENNA: A local resident approached a Vienna police officer on April 10 at 4:20 a.m. to report a vehicle was traveling on Maple Avenue with two flat tires.
The officer located the vehicle and driver in the parking lot of 214 Maple Ave., W.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he was unable to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 22-year-old Herndon man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities took a sample of his blood for analysis and later charged him with driving while intoxicated. VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE CASES OF UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFIT FRAUD: A resident living in the 500 block of Ware Street, S.W., told Vienna police on April 6 at 11:16 a.m. that someone had used her personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
On April 15 at 10:15 a.m., resident living in the 100 block of Battle Street, S.W., reported the same kind of incident to Vienna police. CAR STOLEN FROM TYSONS DEALERSHIP: Someone forced entry into Tysons Dodge, 2050 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, on April 10 at 8:23 a.m. and stole a 2018 Dodge Charger, Fairfax County police said. ITEMS STOLEN DURING BURGLARY AT TYSONS CORNER CENTER: Someone forced entry into Bloomingdale’s at Tysons Corner Center on April 10 at 6:22 a.m. and took property, Fairfax County police said. COUNTY POLICE WELCOME NEW EMPLOYEE-WELLNESS CZAR: The Fairfax County Police Department has hired Cindy Guerra as director of its Incident Support Services Bureau, following a national search.
Guerra, who joined the department April 12, has formal training in police psychology and extensive experience in police operations, communications and officer wellness and support, police said.
In her new role, Guerra will safeguard the well-being of Fairfax County police employees, identify new ways to improve officers’ physical and mental health, and maintain their professional and personal wellness during and following major incidents.
“The mental health and well-being of our entire police family is my No. 1 priority,” she said.
Guerra served most recently as a decorated police lieutenant during her 27-year tenure with the Chicago Police Department. After joining that department in 1994, Guerra rose through the ranks to the position of commanding officer of the Police Superintendent’s Office of Communications and News Affairs.
