News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week.
VIENNA MAN AMONG THOSE KILLED IN CULPEPER CRASH: Two men – including one from Vienna – died April 19 after a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred at 10:04 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Highway), three-tenths of a mile south of Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road).
According to police, a 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Honda Pilot.
Both the Subaru’s driver, Michael Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, and the Honda’s driver, Jose Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, died at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred, police said.
Three passengers in the Honda – a 5-year-old girl, 19-year-old woman and 47-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but the 47-year-old was, police said. The girl was in a proper child-restraint device when the wreck occurred, police said.
A fourth passenger in the Honda, an 8-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and rescue personnel transported him to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The boy was wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
IMPROPERLY DISCARDED SMOKING MATERIALS SPARK VIENNA BUILDING FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and City of Fairfax Fire Department dispatched units on April 22 at 11 a.m. to a building fire in the 100 block of Church Street, N.E., in Vienna.
Arriving units found fire in the basement of the one-story, strip shopping center and rapidly extinguished the blaze. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
About 15 occupants were in the building at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by the owner of one business when he observed smoke coming from his office in the basement. The owner called 911 and assisted with evacuating the occupants from the building. Smoke alarms sounded after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in an office in the basement. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials, officials said.
No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. The fire caused about $18,750 worth of damage.
MOTORCYCLIST PUNCHES OFF DRIVER’S SIDE-VIEW MIRROR IN VIENNA: A motorist told Vienna police on April 15 at 6:51 p.m. that he had been driving on Beulah Road, N.E., and was turning right onto Maple Avenue, E., when a motorcyclist pulled alongside his vehicle and punched off his side-view mirror.
FORMER EMPLOYEE BANNED FROM VIENNA SALON AFTER DISPUTE: An employee who had been fired the previous day from Jasmine Studio, 226 Maple Ave., W., Suite 205, returned on April 16 at 1:50 p.m. to pick up her belongings, Vienna police said. The former employee became disorderly and allegedly pushed one of the owners, police said.
Officers stayed at the salon while the former employee gathered her belongings. The owners banned her from returning to the business. Police advised one of the owners of the warrant process should she wish to pursue charges for the assault.
ITEMS STOLEN DURING MERRIFIED COMMERCIAL BURGLARY: Someone forced entry into CosmoProf, 2976 Gallows Road in Merrifield, on April 16 at 11:36 p.m. and took property, Fairfax County police said.
PROPERTY STOLEN IN BURGLARY OF MERRIFIED PHOTO STORE: Someone forced entry into Merrifield One Hour Photo, 2833 Gallows Road, on April 17 at 4:23 a.m. and took property, Fairfax County police said.
