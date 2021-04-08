Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week.
SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH IN MERRIFIELD CLAIMS LIFE: A 49-year-old Centreville man died March 29 after a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 4 a.m. at Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road in Merrifield, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that the victim, Dashdavaa Zambalgarav, was the lone occupant and driver of a 2008 Lexus RX traveling west on Arlington Boulevard when he drifted into the center median and crashed into a traffic pole at Javier Road.
Rescue personnel transported Zambalgarav to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash, but preliminary, do not believe speed or alcohol were factors, police said. COUNTY POLICE FREE CARJACKING VICTIM, MAKE ARRESTS FOR ABDUCTION, LARCENY: A Fairfax County police officer on April 1 at 5 a.m. located on Interstate 66 at Nutley Street in Vienna a stolen semi-truck and a passenger van that recently had been involved in a carjacking in another jurisdiction.
Police stopped the two vehicles and took several people into custody. One person ran from the scene and was not located immediately. The victim of the carjacking was in one of the vehicles and was taken by rescue personnel to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Authorities charged Stephen Pierre Paul, 30, Odane Butler, 26, Cornelius Crossman, 37, and Wayne Taylor, 25, all of New York, with abduction, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. The investigation is ongoing. TYSONS CAR DEALERSHIP BURGLARIZED, SEDAN STOLEN: Someone forced entry into the building at Priority Nissan Tysons, 8525 Leesburg Pike, on March 26 at 1:35 a.m. and stole a 2021 Mazda 6 that was parked inside, Fairfax County police said. SERVICE STATION BURGLARIZED; SUSPECTS LEAVE VAN: Someone forced entry into the Exxon service station at 801 Dolly Madison Blvd. in McLean on March 29 at 4:22 a.m. and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
Officers located a stolen, unoccupied 2002 Ford Econoline E250 van nearby and determined it was involved in the burglary, police said. COUNTY POLICE ARREST 4 MEN AFTER VIENNA-AREA BURGLARY: Suspects broke into a home in the 10600 block of Water Falls Lane in the Vienna area on March 28 at 9:24 p.m. and took property, Fairfax County police said.
Police arrested four men nearby and determined they had been involved in the burglary. Detectives continue to investigate this case and aim to confirm the men’s identities and their involvement in other burglaries, police said. CHECKS PURPORTEDLY STOLEN IN MANASSAS CASHED IN VIENNA: A woman told Vienna police on March 17 at noon that someone had stolen checks from her mailbox in Manassas and may have cashed them at Navy Federal Credit Union, 820 Follin Lane, S.E.
The woman also reported the theft to the Manassas Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the incident. WOMAN SAYS NEIGHBOR THREW HUMAN FECES ONTO HER BALCONY: A woman living in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., told Vienna police in recent weeks that a neighbor allegedly had been throwing miscellaneous items onto her balcony for several days, including human waste, trash and empty bottles.
Officers attempted to speak to the neighbor, but were unable to make contact with her, police said. SUSPECT PUSHES, PUNCHES VICTIM AT POST OFFICE KIOSK: A local man was using the self-service kiosk inside the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., on March 26 at 4:37 p.m. when another male customer came in and reportedly pushed the victim out of the way so he could use the kiosk.
When the victim confronted the aggressor, the suspect allegedly punched him and left the post office, police said.
The suspect was not in the area when officers arrived. The victim was not injured during the incident, authorities said. MAN STEALS BOOZE, PUSHES EMPLOYEE AT VIENNA GROCERY STORE: A store-security employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., on March 22 at 5:54 p.m. observed a man concealing alcohol, Vienna police said.
As the man left the store, the employee confronted him. The man allegedly pushed the employee out of the way and fled the area in a vehicle, police said.
