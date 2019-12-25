News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MARYLAND MAN ARREST FOR UNLAWFUL FILMING, TRESPASSING AT MALL: Fairfax County police officers on Dec. 14 at 6:49 p.m. saw a man who previously had been banned from Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Road.
The man allegedly was seen unlawfully recording two women, police said.
Officers arrested Chadwick Rice, 45, of Maryland, on two counts of unlawful filming and trespassing.
WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTS FROM MERRIFIELD STORE, ASSAULTS SECURITY OFFICER: A woman entered the Target store at 2905 District Ave. in Merrifield on Dec. 15 at 9:58 p.m. and allegedly stole merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
As the suspect exited the store, she allegedly assaulted the loss-prevention officer, police said.
The suspect is described as Hispanic or Asian.
DELAWARE WOMAN CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, HIT-AND-RUN: A woman entered the CVS drugstore at 3053 Nutley St. in the Vienna area’s Pan Am Shopping Center on Dec. 16 at 9:09 p.m. and allegedly demanded money from the cashier, Fairfax County police said.
A woman matching her description later was seen in the area of another CVS in Annandale and officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver allegedly sped off and hit another car before fleeing on foot, police said.
Officers gave chase and arrested Tiffani Mangrum, 35, of Delaware. She was charged with robbery and felony hit-and-run.
MAN TELLS VIENNA POLICE SOMEONE FORGED HIS SIGNATURE ON RESTAURANT RECEIPT: A local resident told Vienna police he had ordered food delivery from Hunan Delight, 276 Cedar Lane, S.E., on Dec. 11, paid with a credit card and gave the delivery driver a cash tip.
A few days later, the man noticed the total for the order on his credit account was higher than what he had authorized.
The restaurant provided the man with a copy of the receipt, but the man told police the receipt was not the same one he had signed and that his signature was forged on the receipt the restaurant had.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN ON DWI, RECKLESS-DRIVING CHARGES: A Vienna police officer on Dec. 14 at 1:21 a.m. observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed near Chain Bridge Road and Horseshoe Drive in the Vienna area and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. The driver allegedly failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests successfully and police arrested him.
Police transported the 42-year-old Annandale man to Vienna Police Headquarters and offered him the opportunity to provide a sample of his breath for analysis, but he failed to do so, police said.
Police transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and refusing a breath test. Authorities held him on a $3,500 secured bond.
VIENNA PEDESTRIAN USING CROSSWALK INJURED BY VEHICLE; DRIVER DOESN’T STOP: A motorist on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. was traveling westbound on Church Street, N.E., and turned left to go southbound onto Center Street. A pedestrian was crossing Center Street in the crosswalk when the vehicle her, Vienna police said.
The driver fled the scene without stopping and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said.
PEDESTRIAN NOT INJURED AFTER HIT-AND-RUN IN VIENNA: A woman told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that, on the previous day, she had been running northbound on Beulah Road in the crosswalk for John Marshall Drive, N.E. A motorist had approached the stop sign on John Marshall Drive, but did not come to a complete stop and rolled into her in the crosswalk, the complainant told police.
The woman told police she fell onto the hood of the car, but was not injured.
The driver continued to make a left onto southbound Beulah Road and drove off without stopping, police said.
