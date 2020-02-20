Want to learn more about the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department? Want to participate in an interesting, fun-filled, eight-week program that will show you what firefighters and paramedics do every day?
If so, local residents can apply to the Community Fire and Rescue Academy, which is open to Fairfax County residents age 18 and older.
Academy applications will be accepted until March 9. The Academy will begin March 26, meet for eight consecutive Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and end May 14. There is no charge for participants.
Each session will cover different aspects of the organization, providing an in-depth overview of the department and its uniformed and civilian workforce.
Officials caution that the academy is not intended to train participants as firefighters or emergency medical technicians, or to assist in emergency situations.
To learn more about the program and to sign up, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/fire-ems/cfra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.