The Fairfax Area Disability Services Board has presented its 2021 Martha Glennan Disability Inclusion and Equality Award to local resident Conner Cummings, in honor of his advocacy initiatives.
Cummings has been advocating for persons with disabilities from a young age, when he and his mother pressed for the need for Conner’s Law.
Passed in 2015, Conner’s Law was established to help adult children with disabilities who need financial support. If the parents are divorced, the law allows judges the discretion to order non-custodial parents to pay child support for disabled adult children.
Since that time, Cummings has worked to encourage those with disabilities, and their supporters, to get engaged in the political process at all levels.
The Martha Glennan Awards are presented annually to recognize people, businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations that excel in demonstrating a commitment to promoting equal rights and community inclusion for people with disabilities in the Fairfax area.
