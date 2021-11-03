[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County voters by a two-to-one margin have approved a $360 million school-bond referendum.
The proposal garnered support of 67.8 percent of the electorate, according to preliminary results reported Wednesday morning and counting 247 of the county's 250 precincts.
The result was not a surprise; Fairfax County voters traditionally approve school bonds by large margins.
