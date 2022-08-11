BRIAN TROMPETER Staff Writer Most students and teachers have taken the summer off, but Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been busy with its usual tall order of school renovations and additions.
Improvements now are in progress at these schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area:
• Dunn Loring Elementary is in the planning-and-design phase for a project that will renovate and expand about 118,000 square feet of space. Samaha is serving as the architectural firm for this phase of the project, which is being financed with 2021 bonds. FCPS officials have not chosen a contractor or issued an estimated completion date for the upgrades.
• Louise Archer Elementary in Vienna is in the permitting phase of an addition-and-renovation initiative for about 104,000 square feet of space at the school, including classrooms, administrative offices, a library and site improvements. The school system’s 2019 bond paid for the project’s planning and the 2021 will finance its construction, which is slated to be done by the winter of 2024-25. The project’s architect is Architecture Inc.; no contractor has been selected.
• Mosaic (formerly Mosby Woods) Elementary in Oakton is in the design phase for a an addition and renovation covering about 122,000 square feet of space, including classrooms, a gymnasium, site improvements, and expansion of the administration area and kitchen/cafeteria. Planning will be financed via the 2019 school bond and construction by way of the 2021 bond. Perkins Eastman is the architect and FCPS has yet to chose a contractor for the project, which should be completed by spring 2025.
• Cooper Middle in McLean is undergoing construction of renovations and additions totaling about 179,000 square feet. The project, designed by Perkins Eastman and being built by Keller Brothers Inc., includes classrooms, a library, administrative offices and site improvements, including parking. FCPS estimates the project, financed with 2015 and 2019 bonds, will be done in fall 2023.
• Kilmer Middle in the Vienna area has received an 11,800-square-foot modular building with 10 classrooms, which will complement the existing 194,855-square-foot facility. The school system was the architect and Cooper Building Services LLC the contractor for the building, which was financed from the 2019 bond.
• James Madison High School in Vienna is undergoing an approximately 64,000-square-foot addition, which will include science classrooms and a library. Hord Coplan Macht was the architect and Meridian is the contractor for the initiative, which is being financed with 2017 and 2019 bonds. Work should be finished this fall, FCPS officials said.
• Oakton High School’s massive renovation-and-addition project also is slated to have construction finished by this fall. The endeavor, which will cover about 409,700 square feet, will include additions of science classrooms, administrative offices, a library, music rooms and site improvements, including parking. Financed with 2013 and 2017 bonds, the project was designed by architectural firm Perkins Eastman and built by Henley Construction Co. Inc.
The school system this summer also has capital-improvement projects in the works at Armstrong, Bonnie Brae, Braddock, Bren Mar Park, Brookfield, Crossfield, Dranesville, Fox Mill, Herndon, Hybla Valley, Lees Corner, Oak Hill, Wakefield Forest, Washington Mill and Willow Springs elementary schools; Frost Middle School; and Centreville, Falls Church, Herndon, Justice and West Potomac high schools. In addition, FCPS is conducting a feasibility study for Clifton Elementary School.
To learn more about FCPS renovations, visit www.fcps.edu/about/Capital-Improvement-Project-Status.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
