The Fairfax County School Board has contracted human-resources firm GR Recruiting to conduct a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the county’s school system, officials announced Oct. 22.
The company will begin working with the School Board immediately to ensure Superintendent Scott Brabrand’s successor is selected and in place by July 1, 2022.
“We look forward to working with GR Recruiting in the months ahead,” said School Board Chairman Stella Pekarsky (Sully District). “It is critically important that we have a robust search process with meaningful participation from parents, students, staff and the community to help determine the characteristics we are looking for in our next superintendent and ultimately hire the best person to lead our school division into the future.”
GR Recruiting has a proven record of hiring top-quality education candidates across the nation, Fairfax County Public Schools officials said. The School Board selected the company based on its depth of superintendent-search experience with large K-12 school districts, its understanding of the community-engagement process and its focus on future transition support for the School Board and new superintendent.
Brabrand in July announced he would not seek an extension of his current contract when it expires at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He will continue as superintendent until June 30 next year to assist the School Board with the transition.
