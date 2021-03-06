[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
What does the future of dog parks in Fairfax County hold? The crystal ball may get a little clearer later this month.
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will hold an online public meeting on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. to present the study findings and gather public comment on the Dog Park Study Draft Report.
The public is invited. Registration is suggested but not required.
The Park Authority initiated a study of dog parks in Fairfax County in 2019. The purpose of the study was to assess needs and priorities throughout the county, and to adopt strategies for long-term planning, development and management of dog parks.
Public feedback was critical in the development of the draft report, county officials said, and continues to be an important component of this study. The Park Authority conducted a dog-park survey in late 2019, which drew more than 4,600 responses.
The “virtual” public meeting on March 23 will include a presentation of the study’s findings and recommendations followed by a public comment period.
Participants will be able to provide comments through the online meeting platform or by phone. A recording of the meeting will be made available following the live event.
The draft report is now available for review and comment at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/dog-park-study. Comments will be accepted until April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.