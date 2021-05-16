[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Bucking a regional trend in the other direction, the number of individuals counted as homeless across Fairfax County this year was up 17 percent from 2020 and rose 27 percent from 2017, according to new figures from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).
A total of 1,222 individuals were counted as homeless – either in shelters or living on the street – in the annual “Point in Time” survey conducted earlier in the year. Results were reported last week.
That compared to 1,041 in 2020 and 964 in 2017, heading higher despite a regionwide decline as more efforts have been put in place to address factors leading to homelessness.
Across the Washington region, the homeless count of 8,304 in 2021 was down 16 percent from 9,763 a year before and down 25 percent from the 11,128 reported in 2017. Although it has seen a decline similar to those in the suburbs, the District of Columbia continues to account for more than 60 percent of the region’s homeless count.
Across the region, all jurisdictions saw declines in homelessness from 2017 to 2021 except Fairfax County. Prince George’s County’s figure was essentially unchanged at 537, up from 532.
