Fairfax County reached a milestone in its economic rebound from COVID in new data, as the number of county residents employed in the civilian workforce rose above 600,000 for the first time since the pandemic took hold.
With 602,141 county residents employed and 23,311 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in July, according to figures reported Sept. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s down from 4.1 percent a month before and from 7.6 percent in July 2020, when the region was only slowly beginning to emerge from the first jolt of COVID and its resulting government-mandated economic lockdowns.
Fairfax’s incremental progress toward pre-COVID employment figures was mirrored in July by other jurisdictions across Northern Virginia.
Jobless rates fell from 3.2 percent in June to 2.9 percent in July in Falls Church; from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent in Loudoun County; from 3.6 percent to 3.4 percent in Arlington; from 4.5 percent to 4.1 percent in Prince William County; and from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent in Alexandria.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate fell from 4.1 percent in June to 3.7 percent in July, representing 1.58 million in the civilian workforce and just under 60,800 looking for jobs.
Virginia’s unemployment rate for the month stood at 4.1 percent, down from 4.5 percent a month before and nearly half the rate of 8.1 percent reported in July 2020.
Among Virginia’s 133 counties and cities, the lowest jobless rates in July were found in Madison County (2.6 percent), Highland County (2.8 percent) and Frederick County and the cities of Falls Church and Poquoson (2.9 percent each). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (10.3 percent), Martinsville (7.6 percent) and Buchanan County (7.5 percent).
