The Fairfax County government plans to shortly begin offering an additional COVID-vaccine option, now that the Novavax vaccine has been approved by the federal government for use in those 18 and older.
The vaccine is different from existing COVID shots, more in line with technology that was used to create vaccines for hepatitis B, tetanus and diphtheria. It is administered in a two-dose primary series spread out over three weeks.
During a clinical trial, the Novavax vaccine was found to be about 90-percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID cases.
The most commonly reported side effects of the vaccine are similar to those reported in other options: pain/tenderness/redness at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting and fever.
Fairfax officials recently reported that more than one million residents of the Fairfax Health District age 6 months and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and that nearly 2.5 million doses have been given in the health district since the vaccines became generally available in early 2021.
