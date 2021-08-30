[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Maureen Gum, who has served as interim executive director of Vienna-based Langley Residential Support Services since spring, has been tapped for the permanent position.
“She rose to the top as the highest-qualified candidate and brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the complexities of working in the developmental disabilities field,” said Ken Cahoon, who chairs the organization’s board of directors. “It has been a pleasure working with Maureen as the interim [executive director] and will be exciting to see her lead the organization into the future.”
Gum’s career includes roles at The Arc of York County, Catholic Charities, and Hoffman Homes, all located in Pennsylvania, where she honed her skills working with youth and families on mental-health and behavioral issues.
She joined Langley Residential in 2007 as director of residential services, overseeing all aspects of the organization’s residential program while directing services for half the participant caseload in the community-support program.
“It is an honor to have the confidence of our community to be charged with carrying on Langley’s tradition of excellent care and services in a family-like environment,” Gum said. “I wholeheartedly believe in our mission of ensuring the people we serve have every opportunity to live rich, full lives.”
The organization provides two key programs: residential support at group homes and community support in individuals’ own homes. For information, see the Website at www.lrss.org.
