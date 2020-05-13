Fairfax County’s “Stuff the Bus” program is seeking donations to help 10 non-profit groups provide food to those in need.
For nine years, the Stuff the Bus food drive has served to fill the shelves of local non-profits’ food pantries. Because of extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food has surged so Stuff the Bus is again stepping up to feed hungry people in Fairfax County, organizers said.
On May 16 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fastran (and in two cases, CUE) buses will be parked in 21 area locations to accept food donations. However, unlike past years, the buses will not be parked in grocery-store parking lots. Instead, the vehicles will be parked in less-frequented lots, including all Board of Supervisors’ offices and the Fairfax County Government Center, to allow donors to comply with social-distancing recommendations.
Officials with Neighborhood and Community Services, a county agency, ask donors to contribute to recipients’ health and wellness by donating food items that are high in fiber and low in sugar and sodium.
The most requested items are: canned tuna, salmon or chicken; low-sodium soup; canned pasta; macaroni and cheese; canned fruit (in juice or light syrup); peanut butter; jelly; bags of dry beans; brown or white rice; instant potatoes; canned tomatoes and vegetables (low sodium, no salt added); pancake mix and syrup; hot and cold cereal; canned or dry beans, peas and lentils; and healthy snacks such as raisins and granola bars.
The public may donate items to Stuff the Bus at these locations:
Braddock District, where donations benefit ECHO (Ecumenical Community Helping Others) Inc.:
* Braddock District Supervisor’s Office, 9002 Burke Lake Road in Burke.
* David R. Pinn Community Center, 10225 Zion Drive in Fairfax.
Dranesville District, with donations benefiting LINK Inc.:
* McLean Governmental Center, 1437 Balls Hill Road in McLean.
* Great Falls Library, 9830 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls.
City of Fairfax, using CUE buses, with donations benefiting Food for Others:
* Burkholder Building, 10700 Page Ave. in Fairfax.
* Van Dyck Park, 3720 Old Lee Highway in Fairfax.
Fairfax County Government Center, located at 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax.
Hunter Mill District, with donations benefiting Cornerstones:
* Hunter Mill District Supervisor’s Office, 1801 Cameron Glen Drive in Reston.
* Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., in Vienna.
Lee District, with donations going to United Community:
* Franconia Governmental Center, 6121 Franconia Road in the Kingstowne.
* South County Government Center, 8350 Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area.
Mason District, with donations benefiting Annandale Christian Community for Action (ACCA):
* Mason District Governmental Center, 6507 Columbia Pike in Annandale.
* Woodrow Wilson Library, 6101 Knollwood Drive in Falls Church.
Mount Vernon District, with donations going to Lorton Community Action Center (LCAC):
* Mount Vernon Governmental Center, 2511 Parkers Lane in Mount Vernon.
* Lorton Library, 9520 Richmond Highway in Lorton.
Providence District, with donations benefiting the Falls Church Community Service Council:
* Providence District Supervisor’s Office, 3001 Vaden Drive in the Vienna area.
* James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road in Falls Church.
* Springfield District, with donations going to Koinonia:
* West Springfield Governmental Center, 6140 Rolling Road in Springfield.
* Mott Community Center, 12111 Braddock Road in Fairfax.
Sully District, with donations going to Western Fairfax Christian Ministries:
* Sully Government Center, 4900 Stonecroft Blvd. in Chantilly.
* Centreville Regional Library, 14200 St. Germain Drive in Centreville.
Donors should put on face coverings after leaving their vehicles, take their items to the rear of the bus, wait to approach until others have left, leave the food items in the rear of the bus and leave the bus door open when departing.
