Nine Fairfax County Public Schools students have been awarded 2022 corporate-sponsored scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The students are part of a group of more than 1,000 National Merit finalists chosen to receive scholarships financed by corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Winners of the corporate-sponsored scholarships from the Sun Gazette coverage area, with their probable career fields in parentheses, are:
• Eugene Gonzalez of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (mathematics), National Merit Raytheon Scholarship.
• Michelle Liu of Thomas Jefferson (information technology), National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship.
• Manda Wang Xie of Thomas Jefferson (law), National Merit Dr. James R. Schlesinger Memorial Scholarship.
• Elliot Lee of Thomas Jefferson (undecided), National Merit Leidos, Inc., Scholarship.
• Emilie Kim of McLean High School (statistics), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• Arya Grayeli of Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit Sen.Charles S. Robb Scholarship.
• Michelle Du of Thomas Jefferson (law), National Merit Ellucian Scholarship.
Corporate sponsors provide awards for National Merit finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the companies serve, or who have college majors or career interests the sponsors want to encourage.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
