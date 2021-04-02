[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Local students picked up their share of awards at the 66th annual Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which showcased more than 200 high-school science projects via recorded videos.
Over 290 students presented their research projects in a wide variety of science and engineering fields. Projects were judged by more than 300 professionals and 50 professional organizations and businesses, with grand-prize and first-place winners eligible to compete in the upcoming Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair.
Grand-prize winners countywide were:
• Animal Sciences: Shan Lateef, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, “What’s All the Buzz? Drosophila melanogaster as a Unique Model for Addiction Disorders after Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).”
• Biochemistry: Sagar Gupta and Sumanth Ratna, Thomas Jefferson, “Protein Secondary Structure Assignment (SSA) by Clustering Amino Acid Residues in the Space of Topological Descriptors,” and Gitali Bhanot and Sana Friedman, Oakton High School, “Managing Hyperlipidemia: Algae as Lipase Inhibitors.”
• Chemistry: Kaien Yang of Thomas Jefferson, “New Methods for Computing the Configurational Entropy of Deeply Supercooled Liquids with the Potential Energy Landscape,” and Kiara Fenn of Fairfax High School, “The Effect of the Mass of Sodium Bicarbonate on Endothermic Reactions.”
• Physics and Astronomy, Aditi Chandrashekar and Vance Kreider of Thomas Jefferson, “Modeling Coronal Faraday Rotation of Radiation from Extragalactic Radio Sources.”
• Systems Software: Pravalika Putalapattu of Thomas Jefferson, “DORC: Dynamic Operating Room Companion for Gallbladder Removal Surgery Workflow Verification.”
• Translational Medical Sciences: Thomas Chia of Chantilly High School, “A-EYE: Utilizing Multistage Neural Networks and Landmark Localization for Fundus Image Disease Detection,” and Ron Nachum of Thomas Jefferson, “PANDwriting: An Accessible Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Novel Diagnostic Framework Using Vision-Based Handwriting Kinematic Analysis and Machine Learning.”
Complete results from the 2021 Regional Science and Engineering Fair, including a complete list of winners, are available online at www.fcps.edu/node/33194.
