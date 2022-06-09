McLean High School’s production of “Airness High School Edition” was selected as Best Play for the 2021-22 school year at the annual CAPPIES awards ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center.
CAPPIES [Critics and Awards Program] of the National Capital Area presents awards in 40 technical and performance categories. Receiving awards from the Sun Gazette coverage area were:
Cyrus Rivers was honored in the Featured Actor in a Male Role; Ryen Lien was honored in the Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical category; and Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, Ryan Lien, Mayuka Valluri and Aiden Zurcher were honored in the Special Effects/Technology category for their work in Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology’s production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”
Sabrina Beadie, Emery Graninger and Erin Sharpe were honored in the Hair and Make-Up category; J.T. Fulkerson, Ethan Jones, Emma Springer and Matthias Zahniser-Renteria were honored in the Sound category; and Clare A’Hearn was honored in the Marketing and Publicity category for their work on McLean High School’s “Airness.”
Mary Ulses was honored in the Featured Actor in a Female Role category and Jonah Uffelman was honored in the Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical category for their work on James Madison High School’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
Conor Farah was honored in the Male Vocalist category and Luca He, Lucas Kelly, Jane Sullivan and Conner Tone were honored in the Stage Crew category for their work on Langley High School’s “Freaky Friday.”
Gwen Ihde of Oakton High School received the Maryland Theater Guide Returning Critic Award.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.