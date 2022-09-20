Two hundred thirty-seven students from 18 Fairfax County’s public schools are among the semifinalists named by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards worth nearly $28 million, to be awarded in spring 2023.
Semifinalists advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and other requirements including a recommendation from a high-school official.
National Merit Semifinalists from schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area include:
– Langley High School: Josephine Amspaugh, Ethan Bhatia, Michael Dzwonczyk, David Han, Ashley Khang, Eliana Lafleur, Amelia Lee, Stephanie Ma, Shriya Mani, Connor Oakes, Sumrath Pahwa, Alexander Pomper, Daliya Rizvi, Shaan Sabharwal, Jason Zhang.
– James Madison High School: Aditya Behera, Selena Cheung, Zachary Conroy, Nayan Iyer, Anne Krieger, Nathaniel Morin, Jennifer Munyan, John Obermann, Emery Stratman, Qijie Sun, Hannah Yeom.
– George C. Marshall High School: Suhani Desai, Dale Devinney, Natalie Ghofrany, Aakashi Jain, Deborah Kim, Eujin Lee, Charles McDermott.
– McLean High School: John Apigian, Nandita Boddu, Jeffrey Cheng, Noah Chin, Shubham Dey, Tejini Holavanahali, Everly Johnston, Yeonsu Ju, Sianna Khandhar, Kristina Knauss, Genavive Lotfi, Anna Raymond, Emanuel Rouvelas, Donghwa Shin, Zaylie Tamashiro, David Vergano, Michael Wang, Benjamin Woods, Emma Yang, Ethan Ye, Olivia Zhang, Ethan Zhou.
–Oakton High School: Pari Agarwala, Tina Gao, Elise Ha, Thomas Huitema, Cindy Li, Sean Noh, Lois Park, Iliana Rong, Ashley Shin, Theodore Yi, Alyssa Zhang. –Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Suhani Aggarwal, Gabriel Ascoli, Rishik Balerao, Ananya Bandaru, Tarini Basireddy, Andrei Basto, Elise Bejtlich, Manav Bharath, Tanvi Bhave, Ethan Caldwell, Bradley Cao, Liam Carey, Noah Cha, Ellie Chen, Jeffrey Chen, Katelyn Chen, Qi Wei Chen, Ethan Chitturi, Jessica Chung, Garrett Cook, Riley Cooper, Audrey Czarnecki, Sauman Das, Vivian Denny, Kenneth Do, Audhav Durai, Amit Sai Erraguntla, Elisabeth Everhart, Daphne Feigin, Vivian Feng, Khushi Garg, Sophia Go, Grace Guan, Keira Hansen, Connor Harris, Katherine Hartley, Bryan Hong, Valentina Hong, Alan Hsu, Rachel Huang, Lauren Hyde, Arnav Jain, Tanish Jain, Timothy Johanson, Tanmai Kalisipudi, Mariska Kassi, Clara Kim, Matthew Kim, Sungjoon Kim, Sunglae Kim, Taein Kim, Sophia King, Irene Ko, Tejaswi Koduru, Aditya Kompella, Vishal Kotha, Anurag Kumar, Brian Lai, Jean Lavigne Du Cadet, Elliott Lee, Jordan Lee, Alex Li, Derek Li, Elizabeth Li, Elina Liu, Johanna Lohmus, Maya Makonnen, Nicolas Makovnik, Deccan Maniam, Vihaan Mathur, Satvik Matta, Zachris Matthews, Ehlaina McCaskill, Connor McKenzie, Katherine Merrill, Krisha Pahwa, Mulan Pan, Sravya Patibandla, Ridhi Pendyala, Cindy Peng, Nikhil Pesaladinne, Subrat Poudel, Keenan Powell, Aryan Rajput, Shashwat Rao, Prisha Ray, Anika Rekulapelli, Laura Ridgway, Cyrus Rivers, Nimesh Rudra, Thrisha Sakamuri, Isha Satapathy, Benoy Sen, Keertana Senthilkumar, Nihal Shah, Saloni Shah, Shruti Shah, Jerry Sheng, Andrew Shi, Savar Shrivastava, Mira Singh, Rishi Sripathi, Dhanbee Suh, Selina Sun, Anisha Talreja, Lynn Tao, Johnathan Tong, Henry Toth, Vincent Trang, Conan Ugaz, Suraj Vaddi, Niyathi Vadlapatla, Dante Valencia, Aditya Vasantharao, Akshay Vellore, Yuktha Vemula, Jonathan Vu, Claire Wang, Jessica Wang, Luke Wang, Kaia Wright, Richard Xu, Cindy Yang, Alexander Yao, Sophia Yao, Angela Zhang, Megan Zhang, Spencer Zheng, Brian Zhou, Elise Zhu, Isabella Zhu and Lilian Zhu.
More than 1.5 million juniors entered the 2023 National Merit program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as the initial screen of program entrants, and about 16,000 advanced to become National Merit Semifinalists.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
