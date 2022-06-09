Eight students from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) won awards at the 2022 International Science and Engineering Fair, held recently in Atlanta.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area who received awards were: Suraj Vaddi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, third place in Earth and Environmental Sciences for “Tar Print: Novel Convolutional Remote Sensing Techniques to Quantify Urbanization and Study Water Quality”; Shaunak Sinha of George C. Marshall High School, fourth place in Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design for “PAMNSys: An Integration of Novel Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning Algorithms to Accurately Predict and Optimize Electrical Energies Within Heaving Point Absorbers Based on Placement, Implementation and Real-Time Control”; and Irfan Naffi, Raffu Khondaker and Eugene Choi of Thomas Jefferson, third place in Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics for “Decentralized Shared Intelligence of Autonomous Vehicles with Real-Time Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning.”
Also, Seoyoung Jun of Thomas Jefferson, second place in Robotics and Intelligent Machines for “Mind Beacon: A Portable Spatial Recognition Device for the Visually Impaired Using a 3D Depth Sensor and Custom Tactile Display” and Ron Nachum of Thomas Jefferson, third place in Translational Medical Science for “PANDwriting: An Accessible, High-Sensitivity Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Screening System Using Vision-Based Handwriting Kinematic Analysis and Machine Learning.”
More than 1,800 students from 81 countries took part in the 2022 International Science and Engineering Fair after winning honors in preliminary rounds.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
