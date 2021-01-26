[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County supervisors on Jan. 26 were slated to set a Feb. 23 public hearing on an ordinance amendment that would prohibit residents from placing their yard waste into plastic bags for collection by the county government or private trash haulers.
Because the county government does not own or operate a composting site, licensed waste collectors must send yard waste collected from residents to commercial composing facilities within the region.
If residents set out that yard waste in plastic bags, some of the plastic likely will end up in the compost, officials said. This detracts from the quality of the mulch and lets plastic enter the environment, they said.
County officials contend that plastic bags are not necessary for yard-waste collection and that using paper bags or reusable containers is preferable and protects the resulting compost’s quality.
Paper bags used for yard waste are designed to be compostable and become part of the finished compost. They also reduce the amount of processing waste that will require disposal, officials said.
