Fairfax supervisors establish Idylwood community-parking district

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 6 unanimously established the Idylwood Community Parking District in order to prohibit watercraft, boat trailers, motor homes, camping trailers and other large vehicles on part of Idylwood Road, as well as Col. Lindsay Drive and Col. Lindsay Court, in the Falls Church area.
The district also bans vehicles with three or more axles, those having a gross vehicle weight of 12,000 pounds or more (except school buses regularly used to transport students), vehicles designed to transport 16 or more people and those used to transport hazardous materials.
The district does not apply to commercial vehicles that are discharging passengers or temporarily parked for the performance work or service at a site; trailers with utility generators being used to power network facilities following a power loss; restricted vehicles temporarily parked for up to 48 hours for loading, unloading or preparing for a trip; or restricted vehicles used by federal, state or local public agencies that are parked temporarily to provide services.
The parking district’s regulations will be in effect around the clock every day. Officials will use $600 in Fairfax County Department of Transportation funds to pay for sign installation in the district.
“This has been many years in the making,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence). “The establishment of this community parking district is an important safety issue for the homeowners who live on those streets and those homes that are adjacent to this part of Idylwood Road. The area along the road has been a major concern and is also a bus stop for elementary-school, middle-school and high-school children.”
Palchik said she recently had seen an aerial photo of a tractor-trailer parked along that section of Idylwood Road.
“We know this is a burden to the community,” she said.
