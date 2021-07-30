[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in a July 27 board matter set in motion plans to honor the county’s chief financial officer, Joseph Mondoro, who will retire Sept. 10.
Mondoro started his career with the county in 1995 as a budget analyst and “worked his way to know every in and out of our multi-billion-dollar Fairfax County budget,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
Mondoro furthered the county’s reputation as a well-run government, helped maintain triple-A bond ratings and shepherded agencies through the “lines of business” process, which shaped the county’s strategic priorities and direction, McKay said.
The chief financial officer also helped the county respond to the pandemic and guided its spending of federal stimulus money, he said.
“I’m rarely at a loss for words, but Joe literally knows everything – everything – about Fairfax County and has far too many accomplishments to list,” McKay said. “He’s certainly been a friend and a calming voice for decades, and I know that we will all miss Joe terribly.”
The board directed county staff to draft a proclamation honoring Mondoro’s service, which supervisors will present to him at an upcoming meeting. “If we defeat this motion, does it mean that Joe stays?” asked Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason).
“I wish it was that simple,” McKay responded.
