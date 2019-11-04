Fairfax supervisors OK music school, recording studio in Merrifield

A new music-education school and recording studio will be coming to Merrifield, following unanimous approval of a zoning special exception Oct. 29 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
Crescendo Studios LLC will build the school on the first floor of an existing two-story, 18,637-square-foot office building at 8101A Lee Highway, which was constructed in 1983.
Lynella Palencia, a Mason District resident who spent 28 years teaching for Fairfax County Public Schools, told supervisors that family reasons prompted her desire to open the school and studio.
“I have a daughter who’s very involved in music and the arts, and I realized as she was growing up that there really wasn’t a huge amount of access to arts activities in our district,” she said.
The 1.65-acre site, located in the southeast corner of that street’s intersection with Porter Road, now is home to a television-transmitting tower with microwave and radio facilities, as well as the building. Those existing uses and their associated office spaces will not be affected by the special exception covering the music school and studio.
The site’s 52 existing parking spaces will accommodate all uses on the property, county officials said.
According to the applicant, the school will offer 30- or 60-minute weekly private lessons for guitar, drums, voice, strings, piano and bass, plus group classes, lessons in the recording arts and music production, and 45-minute group piano lessons once per week.
The applicant also will use the building’s existing music studio to offer a band program for advanced students, and have private recording facilities, as well.
According to a proposed floor plan in the county’s staff report, the facility will have a black-box performance area, a live studio room with control booth, classrooms, private-lesson rooms, storage areas and geographically themed music rooms titled The Big Apple (New York City), The Big Easy (New Orleans), Music City (Nashville) and Motor City (Detroit).
Two full-time employees and three part-time ones are expected to work at the music school and studio at the start of operations, and staffing will increase to about three full-time and 12 part-time employees once the school is at full capacity. Instructors only will be on-site during their scheduled classes, according to the county’s staff report.
About 135 students, or 15 per hour, will attend the music school daily when it is at full capacity. Most will be 7 to 17 years old, but some adults also will be able to enroll. School officials expect to draw pupils from around Northern Virginia, but especially the Merrifield, Annandale and West Falls Church areas.
The music school will be open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Music studio hours are expected to be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
The applicant expects most students will arrive via automobile, with about 15 cars exiting entering and exiting the site hourly when the school is at capacity. Peak traffic hours likely will be from 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D), who moved for the application’s approval on behalf of absent Supervisor Linda Smyth (D-Providence), gave Palencia some encouragement.
“I think that you’re very brave to do this new chapter, so congratulations,” Bulova said.
Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) also was supportive of the studio and school.
“We talk about repurposing buildings a lot and usually they’re office buildings – tall – and they’re going to be repurposed again into schools, live-work and assisted-living locations,” Gross said. “I think this sounds like a cool idea and it’s right there near Mosaic, which is going to be terrific.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.