Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 9 unanimously approved a plan that will provide sufficient on- and off-site parking spaces for a McLean commercial/office building while a multi-family residential building is constructed on part of the site’s parking lot.
The Board of Supervisors in 2018 approved plans by Benchmark Associates LP to build a 90-foot-tall building with 44 residential dwelling units on six levels atop a 3.5-story parking structure.
The existing commercial/office building and new residential structure will share that parking garage when construction is complete, but county officials had to approve a parking plan to serve the current building during the construction period before the project’s site plan could be approved.
Supervisors approved a parking plan that will:
• Make use of 32 on-site parking spaces to serve the existing building during construction. These spaces will meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and be overseen by a professional parking-management company.
• Provide most off-site parking spaces at three McLean religious institutions: St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. Luke Serbian East Orthodox Church and St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. All are within a driving distance of 1 to 1.6 miles from the site; shuttle service will be provided.
County officials do not expect that the plan will adversely affect the churches, as their peak parking needs are on weekends and the commercial/office building’s prime parking periods are on weekdays.
• Offer incentives for the existing building’s patrons and tenants to use car-sharing services, taxis, Metrobus and carpools to reduce on-site parking demand.
• Have construction workers park at an approved off-site location.
• Require the applicant to report on the parking plans’ effectiveness within a month of each 90-day period that the plan is in operation, which will allow officials to make changes, if necessary.
The 1.43-acre site is located in McLean’s Community Business Center next to the Palladium building, which like the future structure is 90 feet tall.
