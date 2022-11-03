Fairfax County supervisors approved $5 million worth of bicycle and pedestrian improvements and maintenance projects, including initiatives in all nine magisterial districts.
The board approved $2.7 million for two crosswalk-improvement projects in each county district. Projects in districts covered by the Sun Gazette include:
• <b>Dranesville District:</b> One project on Westmoreland Street at Rosemont Drive in McLean will relocate a bus stop and install a refuge and rectangular rapidly flashing beacon (RRFB). The other initiative along Georgetown Pike near Great Falls Library will install a refuge and ramps near Bucks Lane on the west side of the Tex Mex driveway.
• <b>Hunter Mill District:</b> One project would install a refuge, ramps and possibly an RRFB on Bluemont Way at Explorer Street in Reston. The other would install ramps and a marked crosswalk on Green Range Drive at Pyrenees Court/Dogwood Pool in Reston.
• <b>Providence District:</b> One initiative would install an RRFB, refuge, channelized right-turn lane and crosswalks on Blake Lane at Bushman Drive in Oakton. The other would install a refuge on Woodburn Road at the Pine Ridge Park entrance in Merrifield.
Supervisors also approved $1 million for trail maintenance by the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and $1 million for Fairfax County Park Authority maintenance of trails and sidewalks.
In addition, the board allotted a $200,000 local cash match for the Safe Routes to School initiative at Bush Hill Elementary School in Lee District, the majority of which will be financed with $800,000 from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The board also authorized $100,000 to purchase speed-display signs that will aid Fairfax County police’s traffic-enforcement efforts.
These initiatives are the first among $100 million worth of improvements the county government will be undertaking, said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill).
“If you don’t see your project in here, don’t worry about it,” he said. “There’ll be opportunities coming ahead.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.