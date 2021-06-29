[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Speed humps and extra-high-fine signs are coming to a pair of local roads soon, courtesy of proposals approved unanimously June 22 by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
The board endorsed a plan to install “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Vaden Drive between Interstate 66 and Lee Highway in Providence District, just southwest of the Vienna Metro station.
State law requires that for such signs to be installed, the roadways in question must have speed limits of at least 35 mph and an existing speeding problem, verified via an engineering review.
Officials will finance the initiative using $500 from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s secondary-road-construction budget.
County supervisors also approved the placement of four speed humps along Churchill Road in McLean. The humps, which will cost $40,000 to install, will be located adjacent to:
• 7204 and 7205 Churchill Road. • 7021 Churchill Road and Churchill Road Elementary School. • Dead Run Stream Valley Park, which is owned by the Fairfax County Park Authority. • 6846 Churchill Road, 6829 Melrose Drive and a second Kings Manor Association property.
Both the speed-hump and additional-fine-signs initiatives are part of the county’s Residential Traffic Administration Program. County officials will ask VDOT to schedule the installations of those improvements as soon as possible.
