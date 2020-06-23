Fairfax County supervisors on June 23 were slated to approve the holding of four bond referendums totaling $441 million during the Nov. 3 election.
The referendums, which still must be approved by the Circuit Court before going on the ballot, would pay for capital-improvements in these areas:
• Transportation: The referendum would raise $160 million to pay for four annual installments of $40 million to finance the county’s share of capital improvements sought by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
These include safety and maintenance projects to keep the transit system in good repair, the purchase of new rail cars, power upgrades to aid in the running of eight-car trains, the acquisition of buses to serve in priority areas and rail-station improvements to increase the Metrorail system’s capacity.
• Parks: The referendum would seek $112 million, of which $100 million would be put toward priorities identified in a needs-assessment study, previously identified needs, infrastructure upgrades, new parks and land acquisition. The remaining $12 million would cover for four years the county’s annual contribution to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks). That agency owns more than 8,500 acres of land in the county, most of which help protect environmentally sensitive wetlands along the Potomac, Bull Run and Occoquan rivers.
• Libraries: The Board of Supervisors is seeking $90 million to pay for renovations and upgrades to four libraries. The bond would provide $23 million to build a new Patrick Henry Library in Vienna. The Vienna Town Council also is working with the county to build a parking garage at the site that would provide 125 spaces for library users and 84 for the general public.
Bond funds also would finance $18 million worth of upgrades at Sherwood Regional Library in Mount Vernon, $15 million worth of improvements at George Mason Regional Library in Annandale and $34 million to build a new Kingstowne Regional Library at a different site in the Alexandria area. All four libraries were built between 1967 and 1971.
• Health and Human Services: The bond referendum would raise $79 million to support community health and human-services facilities. Planned expenditures include $58 million to renovate or relocate the Joseph Willard Health Center in Fairfax, which provides medical, nursing, dental, pharmacy, speech, hearing and X-ray services.
The remaining $21 million would be used to renovate the Crossroads facility in Fairfax, which offers substance-abuse education, counseling, vocational rehabilitation, psychiatric services, medication monitoring, drug testing, case management and support for people making the transition toward independent living.
