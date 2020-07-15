The Board of Supervisors on July 14 was set to consider authorizing a public hearing on Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the future disposition of publicly owned Civil War monuments at the Fairfax County Judicial Complex in Fairfax.
Such artifacts include:
• A granite monument commemorating the death of Confederate soldier John Quincy Marr, which in 1904 was placed outside the Historic Fairfax Courthouse at Little River Turnpike and Chain Bridge Road.
• Two brass howitzer cannons, donated by the federal government to Fairfax County in 1910, and an ammunition pad, all located near the Marr monument.
• A Virginia Department of Historic Resources memorial marker at the Judicial Complex, titled “First Confederate Officer Killed.”
While the above items are publicly owned, there also is Civil War Trails memorial at the Fairfax County Judicial Center that is privately owned by Civil War Trails Inc.
State law formerly prohibited localities from disturbing, interfering with, removing, damaging or defacing monuments and memorials that commemorated wars and war veterans. But code amendments that took effect July 1 give local officials authority to remove, cover, relocate or place the monuments in historical context.
Following the hearing, supervisors will have to vote on whether county staff should take any of the above actions regarding publicly owned monuments at the site.
Because public hearings are not required for actions related to privately owned monuments, county officials may contact those owners directly about removing or locating the monuments.
Should county supervisors vote for the removal, relocation, covering or contextualization of memorials or monuments at the Judicial Complex, they must for a 30-day period offer to allow the monuments or memorials to be relocated to a museum, historical society, another jurisdiction or military battlefield.
If no one took up the offer, the Board of Supervisors would have sole authority over the monuments’ disposition.
Because the Board of Supervisors has not taken any action in the matter, county officials cannot estimate yet what it would cost to remove, cover, relocate or contextualize the monuments.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.