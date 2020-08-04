Continuing its press for lower-cost housing options in Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors on July 28 unanimously agreed to create an Affordable Housing Preservation Task Force.
The new group’s tasks will be to define types of housing preservation that can occur in communities, help prioritize properties and neighborhoods in need of expedited action, and recommend policies and tools that will help the county government achieve its goal of no net loss of affordable units.
Accomplishing that goal may require the renovation of existing rental developments and adding affordability restrictions, replacing affordable units either on the premises or off-site, said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), who outlined the proposal jointly advanced by Chairman Jeff McKay (D) and Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
Supervisors in 2016 asked county staff to develop a strategic plan to identify housing needs, fulfill future demand and foster economic growth.
The first phase of the Communitywide Housing Strategic Plan outlined 25 strategies that readily could be implemented to improve the production and preservation of affordable and workforce housing. Phase 2 of the plan, begun in fall 2018, outlined long-term goals and implementation strategies to achieve those ends.
Foust cited statistics from the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech, which showed that as of December 2018, Fairfax County had about 9,500 apartments in rental complexes that were affordable to families earning 60 percent or less of the area median income and not subsidized or subject to rent restrictions.
The county also had a “significant” stock of housing in mobile-home parks, he said.
Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) said he was happy the mobile-home units were included in the listed affordable-housing options, and added his district has about 700 to 800 such units.
Fairfax County’s affordable rental-housing is under pressure from the redevelopment of older apartment complexes and the renovation or market repositioning of properties that previously were affordable. Rents also have been outpacing household incomes, the resolution read.
