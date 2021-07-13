[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County supervisors on July 13 are slated to amend the board’s meeting policy, in accordance with a new state law, to allow members to participate remotely either for personal reasons or to take care of ailing family members.
Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) largely prohibits governmental bodies from discussing or transacting the public’s business via telephonic, video, electronic or other forms of electronic communication unless members are physically present.
The law allows public bodies to meet entirely by electronic means during a state of emergency, which is how many Board of Supervisors meetings were conducted during the pandemic. That statewide emergency declaration expired at the end of June.
Under current policy, adopted in March 2020, some members may participate electronically if a quorum is physically present at the primary meeting location; remote participants’ voices clearly are audible to all people at the primary meeting site; and those taking part electronically cannot attend because of a temporary or permanent disability or other medical condition, or because of another specifically identified personal reason.
A new state law that took effect July 1 authorizes public bodies to permit members to participate remotely if a family member’s temporary or permanent disability or other medical condition prevents them from attending, or they must provide care to those family members. Remote participants need not provide independent verification regarding family members’ medical status.
While the new law does not restrict the number of times members of public bodies may take part remotely because of their own disability or medical condition, or those of family members, they otherwise may do so twice in a calendar year or 25 percent of meetings held in that year (rounded up to the next whole number), whichever is greater.
In cases involving remote participation for personal reasons, the board’s minutes must note how many times the member has done so.
County staff said they did not predict the policy change would have any fiscal impact.
