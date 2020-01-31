Fairfax supervisors vote to name crisis center to honor Bulova

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 28 unanimously agreed to honor the service of former supervisor and board chairman Sharon Bulova by renaming a crisis center in Merrifield after her.
“If it weren’t for Sharon’s passion and persistence, we would not have the Merrifield Crisis Response Center, which houses the highly successful Diversion First program,” said board chairman Jeff McKay (D), who succeeded Bulova in that role Jan. 1.
During her 31-year public-service career, starting as supervisor for the former Annandale and then Braddock districts and then as board chairman, Bulova advanced the community on the local, state and national levels by implementing numerous world-class programs, he said.
“We all have benefited and been touched by the work Sharon has done,” McKay said. “Sharon, of course, is remembered for so many amazing, wonderful things that she did for this county and really dedicated a lifetime of service to the residents of Fairfax County. This is the least we can do to honor her legacy.”
The board’s motion directed county staff to begin planning an event for this spring to celebrate the facility’s renaming.
The Merrifield Crisis Response Center, located at 8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, is operated by the Community Services Board. According to the center’s Web page, the facility provides 24-hour comprehensive walk-in psychiatric emergency services to individuals of all ages who are experiencing a mental health or substance-use crisis.
McKay, who noted Bulova had relished the new sensation of watching Board of Supervisors meetings with her feet propped on an ottoman and a glass of wine in her hand, said the former chairman had been “touched” by the proposal to rename the Merrifield facility after her.
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield), whose late father served three terms as Board of Supervisors chairman after service as a district supervisor, said he hoped Bulova eventually would feel freed of the obligation to watch the board’s meetings.
“My dad never got over it,” he said.
For more information about the Merrifield Crisis Response Center, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/community-services-board/about/merrifield-center. The facility’s main telephone number is (703) 559-3000. For emergency services, dial (703) 573-5679.
