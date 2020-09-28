The Board of Supervisors sympathized Sept. 22 with Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s multi-million-dollar request for more staff, but hesitated to endorse his proposal.
Descano advanced scenarios asking for between 15 and 137 more employees, described an “unsettling” lack of resources in his office. He projected charts showing how commonwealth’s attorney offices in other jurisdictions had more staff per capita and lower ratios of police officers to attorneys.
“When prosecutors don’t have the ability and the resources to do their work, it makes it difficult to meet our ethical obligations,” Descano said. “What we have is results [under which], quite frankly, potentially innocent people could be wrongly convicted or dangerous people can be left out on the street, making our community more vulnerable.”
Descano outlined proposals aimed at obtaining “ethical, thorough prosecutions,” not just clearing dockets. His office has had a brief reprieve during the pandemic, but felony trials will resume in November, he said.
Supervisors during the upcoming budget-carryover process may boost Descano’s staff by 15 employees, at a cost of $2 million for fiscal 2022. The board usually eschews recurring expenditures during carryover, but this time wants to implement the police body-worn-camera program’s next phase.
The extra staff would allow the prosecutor’s office to handle cases involving animal cruelty, peeping, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and domestic violence not involving domestic partners, plus every case in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Descano said.
“Interventions at the juvenile level can be very, very effective at ending recidivism,” he said. “A small investment there has a big payoff down the road.”
If the board adds five staffers beyond that, for a new total of 20 and annual cost of $2.7 million, the office could handle the remaining cases involving violence, Descano said.
Because prosecutors will finish the backlog of felony cases by next summer, the office will need 22 more staffers (bringing the total annual cost to $5.8 million) to maintain the level of service described above, he said.
If supervisors agree to fund 19 additional staffers beyond that (61 more overall, with an annual cost of $8.3 million), the office will be able to tackle cases thefts, property crimes and “quality-of-life” offenses, Descano said.
A further 23 staffers (boosting the total request to 84 and annual cost to $11.5 million) would help implement the police body-worn-camera program fully. Officials estimate that program will generate about 89,000 hours’ worth of video recordings annually, which prosecutors must watch, review, redact, distribute and use, Descano said. His office will allocate that work to all of the prosecutors, as each must review footage for his or her cases, he said.
The office now handles traffic cases involving fatalities and drunk drivers, but needs 53 more employees (for a total of 137 and annual cost of $19.1 million) to address the remaining traffic infractions, Descano said.
“We’re all kind of in a little bit of a state of shock here,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) said of the proposed costs. The budget for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has risen 50 percent in the past decade and would jump another 40 percent with the 15-employee carryover request, McKay said.
Descano said his office has 45 staff members including 32 attorneys who end up doing much non-legal work.
The cost figures for additional staff only account for salary and benefits, not other expenses such as office space, said Supervisor Penelope Gross (D).
Short staffing means prosecutors lack sufficient time to review evidence and must farm out much of that work to police officers, Descano said.
Deputy County Executive for Public Safety David Rohrer said police officers and detectives should be protected from allegations of unlawfully practicing law. County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. concurred, saying the additional case duties harm officers’ morale.
“It’s very frustrating for officers to all of the sudden have to create casework, come to the courtroom and no longer be able to depend on [having] a prosecutor in the courtroom and having to face a defense attorney,” he said.
Officials have discussed having the County Attorney’s Office handle some of Descano’s cases, but that likely would have additional impacts on that office, Rohrer said.
County Attorney Elizabeth Teare said her office traditionally has handled the county’s civil legal work, but not prosecuted criminal cases. Lawyers in that office frequently rack up overtime and do not need extra cases to keep them busy, she said.
Handling criminal cases also would require more staffing for her office, Teare added.
Descano, elected last November, hinted that his two predecessors, Robert Horan and Ray Morrogh, had not boosted staff size sufficiently over time.
“It’s a real shame,” Descano said. “It never should have gotten this way . . . We wouldn’t be having this ‘shock moment’ with such a big number.”
But Rohrer, formerly the county’s police chief, defended Horan’s and Morrogh’s actions.
“I only observed the highest integrity and ethics by them and their staffs,” said Rohrer, who added that Morrogh and his team had identified staffing needs in 2014 and 2017. “They were not ignoring the needs in their office.”
Prompted by questions from Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield), Descano said he did not plan to try cases, as his predecessors had. Herrity also wondered about Descano’s newly created chief-of-staff position. The commonwealth’s attorney responded that Herrity also had such an employee.
But lawyer Andrew Kersey, a former prosecutor under Horan, said Descano’s chief of staff was a non-attorney making nearly $135,000 per year.
“I have little hope that the Board of Supervisors will put a full stop to Mr. Descano’s blatant attempt to hide his own shortcomings and inefficiencies by blaming his predecessors as he tries to get more money from an already cash-strapped county,” Kersey wrote in a Sept. 21 e-mail to McKay.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
