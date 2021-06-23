[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The pandemic may appear to be waning, but Fairfax County officials plan to continue following up on cases through 2022, using new state funds.
The Board of Supervisors this week was slated to authorize the county’s Health Department to accept nearly $37 million in grants from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for COVID-mitigation measures.
Most of those funds – $36,761,962 – were to be allotted for pandemic-related contact tracing and laboratory-testing activities.
The grant period began Jan. 1 this year and would last through Nov. 17, 2022. The county neither would need to provide a local cash match nor continue financing the program once the grant funding expired.
Officials would put $19,865,960 of that amount toward the county’s contact-tracing and case-investigation program, which involves having workers interview people who are either confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases and reaching out to those who have been in contact with them.
“At the peak of our hiring surge in January 2021, the Fairfax County Health Department contracted with Institute for Public Health Innovation (IPHI) to hire 363 case and contact interviewers performing contact-tracing work,” said Health Department spokesman Tina Dale. “As of June 17, 2021, the number of IPHI interviewers deployed to case and contact investigations had been reduced to 155 positions.”
VDH previously gave the county $17.5 million for such work (all of which has been expended).
The Fairfax County Health Department would be allowed to use the new funding for expenses incurred since January this year and officials expect those moneys to be expended by the end of June. Once those funds are gone, the county would seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The remaining grant moneys would help the county continue its COVID laboratory testing and reporting. The grant funds would allow the county’s Health Department to meet any increases in testing demand quickly and improve its data-management and analytic capacities.
