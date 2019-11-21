The Fairfax County government and ArtsFairfax are joining forces to create a new county “poet laureate” position to “serve as a poetry ambassador, promoting the appreciation of poetry as an art form in the county, region and state.”
“Some may think of poetry as refined and rare as silverware, as technical as advanced mathematics, as otherworldly as to be understood only by professors,” said Linda Sullivan, president of ArtsFairfax. “In fact, poetry is actively public, giving us the means to see things in a new light and an opportunity to engage in conversations as a community.”
Fairfax will join the ranks of a number of other neighboring jurisdictions that already have a poet-laureate position. The person chosen to serve as Fairfax’s chief poet will hold the post for two years.
The position will encourage writing and reading of poetry and all types of literature, as well as create opportunities for civic engagement through poetry with diverse audiences around the county.
“We wish to honor a poet’s commitment to their craft, their professional activity in Fairfax County, and their contributions to the quality of life,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova.
Applications for the post will be accepted through Jan. 9. An announcement of the selection is expected to be made in the spring.
For information, see the Website at www.artsfairfax.org.
