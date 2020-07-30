Visit Fairfax, the tourism-promotion arm of the Fairfax County government, has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corp.’s “WanderLove” grants program, designed to support marketing initiatives during the public-health crisis.
Visit Fairfax will use the WanderLove funds to promote experiences found within the county, highlighting unexpected ways of reveling in the great outdoors.
“Fairfax County is very lucky to have an incredible array of safe outdoor experiences that Visit Fairfax will continue to market, which will be critical to the residents’ and visitors’ quality of life as we all navigate through this crisis,” said Barry Biggar, president and CEO of Visit Fairfax.
Statewide, grants totaling $867,000 were awarded to 90 tourism organizations through the WanderLove initiative.
For information, see the Website at www.fxva.com.
