Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked down a point from March to April, according to new state data, part of a regional trend as the nation continues its COVID adjustments.
With 609,280 people counted as employed in the civilian workforce and 13,486 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate of April was 2.2 percent, according to figures reported June 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s down from 2.3 percent a month before and from 3.6 percent in April 2021.
Across the region, jobless rates generally declined slightly from March to April, falling from 2 percent to 1.8 percent in Falls Church; from 2 percent to 1.9 percent in Arlington; from 2.2 percent to 2 percent in Loudoun County; from 2.3 percent to 2.2 percent in Alexandria; and from 2.6 percent to 2.4 percent in Prince William County.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, April’s jobless rate of 2.2 percent was down from 2.3 percent a month before (and 3.6 percent a year ago), representing 1.61 million in the civilian workforce and 36,000 looking for jobs.
Across Virginia, the lowest unemployment rates for the month were turned in by Madison County and Falls Church (1.8% each) and Highland and Arlington counties (1.9% each). The highest rates were found in the cities of Petersburg (6.7%) and Emporia (5.1%).
Virginia’s jobless rate for the month was 2.5 percent, compared to a national rate of 3.3 percent. An even 100 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties had jobless rates below 3 percent for the month.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
