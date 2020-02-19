Fairfax County supervisors on Feb. 11 approved updated outdoor-lighting rules that lower the permissible intensity and color temperature of some lights, and supported further efforts to shield local astronomical sites from light spillover.
The new rules limit most outdoor lights’ color temperature to 3,000 degrees Kelvin and reduce the maximum allowable brightness from 2,000 lumens to 1,500, said Carmen Bishop, senior assistant to the zoning administrator. Sports fields and courts may have lighting color temperatures of up to 5,700 degrees Kelvin.
The higher the color temperature, the whiter the light emitted. The new threshold, which accords with recommendations from the American Medical Association and the International Dark Sky Association, is slightly cooler than the light emitted by incandescent bulbs, she said.
“The whiter color temperature is associated with increased glare,” Bishop said. “It can impact human health and wildlife. It can damage your eye. It can affect your circadian rhythm.”
The updated ordinance applies to new and replacement light fixtures, but not to routine maintenance, such as bulb replacement, unless the new bulbs have brightness or color temperatures that exceed the new standards, Bishop said. LED bulbs with color temperatures of 3,000 degrees Kelvin are readily available, she said.
County regulations previously required most outdoor lights to be mounted parallel with the ground and have cut-off fixtures to prevent light from spilling toward the sky. Because of limited availability for full-cut-off lighting fixtures for single-family homes, officials decided against requiring them in those residential zones or mandating that the lights be mounted horizontally to the ground.
The new ordinance also reduces the maximum brightness of motion-detection lights in single-family residential zones from 6,000 lumens to 4,000. Instead of requiring that such lights not be visible from an elevation of 5 feet above the property line, the ordinance now mandates that the lights be directed onto the property.
County officials did not alter the requirement that motion-detection lights in single-family areas shut off no more than 5 minutes after the whatever motion triggered them ceases.
The updated ordinance also slightly scales back hours of operation for outdoor lighting on athletic fields or courts that are located in single-family residential areas and take up at least 10,000 square feet of space or have light poles 20 feet or taller.
According to the updated ordinance, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 12, those lights must shut off by 10 p.m. instead of the previous 11 p.m. The new rules do not apply to schools, parks or community fields, Bishop said.
The new rules also require that sports-facility illumination plans for areas within historic-overlay districts be parsed by the Architectural Review Board if they are submitted as stand-alone plans, Bishop said. Previous rules called for such scrutiny only if the plans were part of a rezoning, special exception or site plan, she said.
Responding to concerns expressed by Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) about neighborhood impacts from the lighting of police stations, Bishop said public facilities, including ones operated by police, were subject to the lighting ordinance’s standards.
Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) said more outdoor-lighting updates likely would be coming in the future.
“The technology for lighting is developing pretty darned rapidly, so we will probably have to come back and look at this in a few years,” he said.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) wondered if the new rules might result in lighting that was too dim to ensure safety, such as in areas where women sometimes walk alone at night. Bishop responded that the updated ordinance does not limit the number of full-cut-off lights that can be placed at a location.
“You can have however many you feel like you need to have for adequate lighting for security purposes,” Bishop said.
In a follow-on motion, supervisors approved a Planning Commission recommendation that additional zoning provisions to protect dark skies around astronomical facilities be included in the county’s zoning-ordinance work program.
The Fairfax County Park Authority operates an “absolutely amazing” astronomical facility at Turner Farm in Great Falls and the Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) is “very protective of that sky,” said Supervisor John Foust (D).
GFCA leaders have pressed for the establishment of “dark-sky preserves” that would reinforce the Park Authority’s celestial activities at sites such as Turner Farm, Huntley Meadows, Riverbend Park, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Cub Run Recreation Center.
“GFCA agrees that the preservation of a dark landscape and the darkest sky is of utmost importance,” the association’s president, Bill Canis, wrote to county officials in January. “Further, the spectral characteristics of the lighting used may be important, with a preference for use of low-pressure sodium street lighting near these astronomical facilities.”
