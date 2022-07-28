Fairfax County supervisors on July 19 authorized the county’s transportation director, Thomas Biesiadny, to execute a perpetual agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for joint operation and maintenance of a new shared-use path in Tysons.
VDOT is building the pedestrian-and-bicycle path, which will begin at Provincial Drive and Old Meadow Road east of the Interstate 495, vault the highway via a bridge, and meet up with an existing and separate shared-use path at Tysons One Place and Fashion Boulevard west of the interstate.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel in both directions on the path. VDOT will assume ownership of, and accept into the state’s permanent inventory, the bridge and ramps leading up to it on either side of the highway.
In line with federal regulations, VDOT will inspect this infrastructure biennally.VDOT also will mow grass along the path and maintain and replace its sub-base, asphalt pavement, regulatory signage and sound-wall structures.
For its part, Fairfax County will maintain, repair and replace the path’s lighting and wayfinding signs. The county’s Department of Public Works and Environmental Services will boost its annual maintenance budget to provide $8,000 for electricity and $36,000 for lighting upkeep for the project.
