Vienna police officers on Sept. 19 at 3:30 a.m. responded to a reported attempted burglary during which someone attempted to gain entry into a home through the front door.
Officers searched the area and found that Fairfax County police were investigating a burglary that just had occurred in their jurisdiction and involved the same person. A short time later, Fairfax County police located two men in the 300 block of Nutley Street, S.W., took them into custody, and escorted the men back to one of the department’s stations for interviews.
Vienna and Fairfax County police continue to investigate this case.
