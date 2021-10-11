[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Faith & Public Policy Group at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church is partnering with Redeemer Lutheran Church to present a series of monthly panel discussions on “Pathways Out of Poverty in Northern Virginia.”
The first in the series is slated for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and will be held on Zoom.
Local affordable-housing providers and advocates will discuss the current state of affairs,and look to the future.
For information on the effort, see the Website at https://www.lewinsville.org/event/pathways-out-of-poverty-in-northern-virginia.
