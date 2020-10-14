The Vienna Theatre Company and Vienna Department of Parks and Recreation will present “In Living Sound,” featuring episodes from three classic American radio series, from Oct. 23-31, in both live and “virtual” environments.
Performances will include the “Chester’s Dilemma” episode of “Gunsmoke” (originally aired Jan. 31, 1960); the “Mars Is Heaven” episode of “X Minus One” (May 8, 1955); and “The Blood Money Caper” episode of “Sam Spade” (Sept. 29, 1946).
Live performances will be offered on Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30, at 7 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, at 2 p.m., with social-distancing requirements limiting in-person seating to 21 people.
Performances also will be held online via Zoom on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are invited. For information, see the Website at www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.