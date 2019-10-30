Family donates painting to McLean Historical Society

On behalf of the Sawmill family, formerly of McLean, Steve Sawmill recently donated an oil painting done by his mother, Miriam, to the McLean Historical Society.
The painting depicts Gosnell and Chain Bridge roads, circa 1955, and includes the small Daughters of the American Revolution marker indicating the location of Fairfax County’s first courthouse.
The presentation was made to McLean Historical Society president Carole Herrick.
