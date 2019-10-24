Farce at times wanders, but ultimately delivers the goods

When faced with a madcap farce, theatergoers should put their sense of disbelief in lockdown mode and get into the spirit of things.
Vienna Theatre Company’s production of Richard Bean’s “One Man, Two Guvnors” drags in places, but features plenty of laughs and a bunch of standout performances.
The play, based on Carlo Goldoni’s “The Servant of Two Masters,” is set in 1963 in the English resort town of Brighton, where actor Alan (Ryan Harrison Lee) and his fiancée, Pauline (Gabrielle Grant), are gearing up for their wedding.
The main action, though, centers around Francis Henshall, a small-time operator who finds himself squeezed between a pair of demanding bosses.
One of those employers, Roscoe, is a gangster who wants Francis to collect money owned by Pauline’s father, played by Jay Reiner. But it turns out Roscoe actually was killed shortly before the play begins and is being impersonated by his twin sister, Rachel (Elizabeth LeBoo).
Francis’ other boss is Rachel’s fatuous upper-class boyfriend Stanley (Blake Gouhari), who accidentally killed Roscoe and now is on the lam from the authorities. He and Rachel hope to escape to Australia, where they expect to get by on lager, barbecue and opera.
Francis tries to make money from both Roscoe and Stanley while keeping them apart, not knowing the former is Rachel.
Brian David Clarke is terrific as Francis, making him come across as an inept, yet likable, bloke. Francis spends much of the play trying to scrounge up enough money to feed his growling stomach. A schemer and not terribly intelligent, he’s at a loss on how to get out of the pickles he finds himself in, and frequently blames a mischievous fictional alter ego for causing the trouble.
Gouhari plays Stanley with relish. It takes a brave man to don a caveman-like chest-hair vest supplied by the prop department.
Brittney Stane is enjoyable to watch as Dolly, a curvaceous and flirtatious bookkeeper who has her eye on Francis.
Lee is funny as Alan, who gives speeches full of ostentatious chivalry and bravado. His intended, Pauline, is not too bright – “She is unsoiled by education,” Alan says of her – and Grant shows fine comic timing when delivering her lines.
Steve Rosenthal makes the most of his comparatively small role as Alan’s father, a verbally gifted lawyer, while Charles Boone brings on a few smiles as retired gangster and ex-con Lloyd, who repeatedly makes salacious references to his time in prison. Steve Palkovitz gets some physical-comedy laughs as Alfie, a luckless elderly waiter.
Director and set designer Eric Storck, himself a frequent performer with the company, gets some fine efforts from the cast.
The set features a pair of symmetrical doors on either side of the stage, where Francis’ “two governors” are staying, unbeknownst to each other. Projections supplied by Jeff Storck also add interest to the production and costume designer Judy Whelihan deserves credit for Francis’ garish suit and Dolly’s figure-accentuating get-up.
A band, which includes musical director Tom Breen on bass guitar, provides toe-tapping music between scene changes.
The plot is awfully tangled and as with many farces, it got so zany, slapstick and complicated in the middle that I was eager for a reprieve. But looking back, there were more than enough highlights to make the show worthwhile.
“One Man, Two Guvnors” runs through Nov. 3 at the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14. For more information, visit www.viennatheatrecompany.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.