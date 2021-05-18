[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 43-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash on May 16 near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.
Officers responded around 5:21 a.m. for the report of a person who had been hit by several cars. Officers found McLean resident Allen Romero lying in the center eastbound lane of Leesburg Pike. Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives from the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined Romero was crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just before the intersection when he was hit by a Ford Fusion, circa 2011-15.
As a result of the crash, Romero landed in the eastbound lanes and was subsequently struck by other vehicles, one of which remained at the scene. The initial striking car did not stop, but detectives were able to identify the vehicle’s make and model from a side-view mirror recovered at the scene.
This was the fifth pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2021.
