The McLean Community Center will host a “father-daughter disco dance” in the center’s parking lot on Friday, April 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Designed for participants of all ages, the event will feature designated spaces for father-daughter duos and headphones with a choice of three family-friendly music genres. DJ BigCourt will provide music and entertainment, and participants will receive snack bags and glow products to help get the party started.
The cost is $15 per participant for McLean residents, $25 for others. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
