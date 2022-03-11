Three Fairfax County public schools, including two in the Sun Gazette coverage area, are among 18 schools nationwide selected as recipients of the 2022 First Amendment Press Freedom Award.
The award recognizes private and public high schools that actively support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions of content.
McLean High School garnered the accolade for the fifth consecutive year, while George C. Marshall High School was a first-time recipient. Chantilly High School also was honored, and has received the nod for eight consecutive years.
The schools will be honored at the JEA/NSPA (Journalism Education Association-National Scholastic Press Association) Spring National High School Journalism Convention during an awards ceremony on April 7.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
